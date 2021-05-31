Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $218.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $222.74 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $238.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $867.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE EVH opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

