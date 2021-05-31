Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $69.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.98 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

