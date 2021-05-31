Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HBNC opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $813.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,686 shares of company stock worth $2,129,440 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

