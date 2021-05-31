Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.68. The company had a trading volume of 986,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,716. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.