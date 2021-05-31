Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.80 EPS

Brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce $2.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.88. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $84,034,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.80. 858,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

