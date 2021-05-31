Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce sales of $40.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.68 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $38.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $143.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $150.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $318.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

