Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,736. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

