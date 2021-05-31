Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.30. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $774.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

