Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.30 Million

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post $475.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the lowest is $435.40 million. Hilltop reported sales of $572.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:HTH opened at $37.15 on Monday. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,384. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

