Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report sales of $378.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the lowest is $357.90 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $211.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI opened at $74.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $25,562,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

