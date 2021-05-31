Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report sales of $77.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $78.47 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $308.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $316.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $372.70 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $395.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

KRNT opened at $104.20 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 496.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

