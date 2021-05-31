Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $2.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 207%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,114 shares of company stock worth $5,412,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Littelfuse by 135.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $261.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,371. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $157.95 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

