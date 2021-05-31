Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post $2.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce $2.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.86. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.70. 963,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,545. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

