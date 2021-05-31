Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $11.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.17.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.83 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$67.57 and a 52 week high of C$127.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

