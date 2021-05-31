Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ciena Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ciena in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ciena stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,160. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.