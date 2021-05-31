Brokers Issue Forecasts for FUJIFILM Holdings Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

