Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

