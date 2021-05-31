Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $88.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $79.15. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $20.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.00 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,519.89.

AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,475.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,281.42. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

