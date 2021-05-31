Brokers Offer Predictions for RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday.

CVE:KUT opened at C$0.76 on Monday. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.92 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.14 million for the quarter.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

