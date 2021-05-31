Brokers Set Expectations for Cavco Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

CVCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CVCO opened at $221.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

