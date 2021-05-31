Brokers Set Expectations for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $73.96 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 720.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

