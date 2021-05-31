BRP (TSE:DOO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

BRP (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$117.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.22.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$101.35. The company had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,070. BRP has a twelve month low of C$46.57 and a twelve month high of C$119.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.85.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.9572611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.