BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.22 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $42.10 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00193033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00973997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033662 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

