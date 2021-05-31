Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$12.65 and last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 10700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$381.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.43.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

