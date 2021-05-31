BTMX (BTMX) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. During the last week, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTMX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.