Burger Swap Market Cap Hits $78.05 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $6.46 or 0.00017604 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $78.05 million and $19.18 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

