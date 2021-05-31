Burlington Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.90.

NYSE:BURL opened at $323.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.01. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 28.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,891,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

