C3.ai, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 7th (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 7th. C3.ai had issued 15,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $651,000,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

NYSE AI opened at $61.71 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,750,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

