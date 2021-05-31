CaixaPay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.46 or 0.00308881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00193033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00973997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00033662 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

