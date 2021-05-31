California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 43.8% in May

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

California BanCorp stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.