Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

