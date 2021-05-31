Camden Capital LLC Acquires 648 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $225.50. 20,668,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,299,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

