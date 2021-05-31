Camden Capital LLC Buys 783 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.