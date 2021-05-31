Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $260.02. 4,281,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.31. The stock has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

