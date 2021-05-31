Camden Capital LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

