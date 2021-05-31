Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

