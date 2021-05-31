Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.08.

Cameco stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.99. 185,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.95. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of -245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$25.25.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

