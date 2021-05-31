Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Carrie Baker Sells 11,084 Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,419. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.98. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$62.57.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

