Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.32.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$142.46 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$311,175.20. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

