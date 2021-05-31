Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

NYSE CM opened at $117.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $118.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.