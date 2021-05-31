Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.32.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$142.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.30. The stock has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$87.85 and a 52-week high of C$143.00.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total value of C$618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,988. Insiders sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.