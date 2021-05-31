Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$147.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.96.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$1.69 on Monday, reaching C$140.77. The company had a trading volume of 615,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,553. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$87.85 and a 1 year high of C$143.24. The firm has a market cap of C$63.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total value of C$618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,988. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

