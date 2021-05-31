Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$142.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as high as C$143.24 and last traded at C$142.51, with a volume of 84915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$142.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.32.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,410 in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of C$64.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$129.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

