Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$38.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.