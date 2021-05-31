Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.54.

TSE CWB traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.09. The company had a trading volume of 130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

