Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.54.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.09. 130,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

