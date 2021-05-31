Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWB. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$37.09. 130,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,432. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.37.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

