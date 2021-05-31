Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CWB. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.54.

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.49 on Monday, hitting C$37.09. 130,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$22.05 and a 1-year high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

