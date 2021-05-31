Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 386,944 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

