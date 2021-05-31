Capri (CPRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capri (NYSE: CPRI) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 222.2% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Capri by 805.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Capri by 2,695.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Capri by 42.1% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

